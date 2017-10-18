Gregory Marching Band wins first place at River City Band Festival

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The bands were judged on their music, marching, general effect, and color guard. The Gregory band received 291/400 points for its music, 179/300 points for marching, and 241/300 points for general effect, for a total of 711 points out of 1,000. The color guard, which consists of Alexa Hannahs, Mollie Schmidt, BriLee Peck, and Amber Swan, scored 62 points out of 75 possible.

The Gorillas came home with the first place trophy along with a $100 cash prize. All bands were put into a drawing for the chance to win an additional $500, and the Gorillas were drawn out. So they headed home with $600.

 

