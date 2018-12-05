Holiday happenings are in full swing

Did the snow put you in the Christmas spirit or make you say, “Bah, humbug?” Either way, there are plenty of opportunities to add a little cheer to your life before the Christmas holiday arrives.

Saturday, December 8

Old-Fashioned Christmas 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. - Carolers, make and take ornaments at participating businesses, Christmas story time at participating businesses Free movie matinee @ 1:00 p.m. at the Hipp Theatre sponsored by Hull Dental Health, visit from Santa after the movie - children will receive a bag of peanuts in the shell, candy, and candy cane Dixon Townhall Theatre Gift Show 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 12

Community Fellowship Meal 6:00 p.m. at the Gregory Memorial Auditorium

Saturday, December 15

Cookie Bake Off and Sale 1:30 p.m. at the Dixon Townhall Theatre

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/