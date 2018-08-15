Jons Dairy closes after 95 years

Ninety-five years ago, Emil and Lydia Jons established a dairy farm in the Bonesteel area. Four generations later, Loren (Bud) Jons estimates that it is the longest continuous running dairy facility in Gregory County, possibly in the entire area. But, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

Bud is the second generation of this Jons legacy. He and his brothers and sisters, Alvin, Alice, Ardeth, Arleta, and Dennis helped their parents keep the dairy in operation through the early years. Eventually Bud and his wife Darlene took over and got their own children involved. The third generation, Bud and Darlene’s son KayDon and his wife Cindy and their family kept the approximately 300 head of Holsteins fed and milked twice a day as well as taking care of all the supporting young stock. Bud claims that 300 milk cows are a small operation by today’s standards.

