Local military family is thankful to be together again

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation naming November 2018 as National Veterans and Military Families Month, in which he recognized the spouses, siblings, parents, and children who serve alongside our men and women in uniform, stating, “They endure the hardships and uncertainty of multiple relocations, extended trainings, and deployments because of their admirable devotion to our country and a loved one in uniform.”

Thanksgiving also falls during November, as we all know, and this Thanksgiving was even more meaningful than usual for at least one local military family. Tony Timanus returned home in late September after a year’s deployment in Kuwait as commander of the South Dakota National Guard med-evac unit.

Tony and his wife Karen (Bartling) met in college at the University of Nebraska. After flight school in Ft. Rucker, Alabama, Tony and his young family moved to Ft. Riley, Kansas. Tony’s last active duty station was San Antonio, TX. The army then offered Tony a job up in New York with a unit that was scheduled to be deployed to Afghanistan right away. Karen didn’t think that moving to New York in the middle of winter and then having Tony leave for a year was a very good idea.

Before that, whenever the military asked him where he wanted to go, he would ask for stations in the Midwest, and the assignments manager would always say, “Oh, yeah! You can go there. No one ever asks for that.”

