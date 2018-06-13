No close calls in state primaries

State-wide election results revealed that voters were fairly united in their choices. Constitutional amendment Y, which clarified some of the language in the South Dakota Constitution in regards to the rights of crime victims, passed overwhelmingly with 80% support from voters.

The two primary races on the state level were for Republican spots on the November ballot. Dusty Johnson garnered almost half of the votes for United States Representative, receiving 47%, while Shantel Krebs and Neal Tapio divided the rest with 29% and 24% respectively.

