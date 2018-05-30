Patriotism and family defined Bob O’Neill

Peg Glover and Pat Lundberg fondly remember their father as a fiercely patriotic man who loved his country and took the responsibilities that come along with it very seriously. He instilled patriotism and sense of duty into his own children. “I think he would turn over in his grave if one of us ever failed to vote,” Pat added.

Robert “Bob” Edmund O’Neill was born in Dallas June 7, 1914. Dallas was a lot different back then, before the last big fire, compared to now. Although the town had dwindled after the fire, Dallas still had a school. In fact, O’Neill was captain of the basketball team his senior year and led the Dallas Coyotes to a district championship, defeating their arch rival Gregory 10-9.

Shortly after graduating from Dallas High School in 1932, Bob moved to Gregory with his parents and became a substitute mail carrier while also working in his dad’s implement and insurance businesses.

Drafted into the army in 1941, O’Neill was sent to France at age 27 where he served his country as a clerk. Pat and Peg said that he never wanted people to be impressed about his role in the war; he wanted all the attention to go to the men who served on the front lines. He attained the rank of sergeant, handling personnel records.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/