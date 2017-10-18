Pheasant season opener is Saturday

Always long anticipated and much awaited, South Dakota’s annual pheasant brood survey results are in. The data shows a significant decrease in the pheasants-per-mile (PPM) index for 2017. This year, the statewide PPM index came in at 1.68, versus 3.05 in 2016.

Unsurprising news

“This news is disappointing but not surprising,” said Matt Morlock, Pheasants Forever’s state coordinator in South Dakota. “We pretty much knew this was coming. Now we simply have the numbers.”

“It started with what was a bad South Dakota winter,” said Morlock, “and then we got another hit in the form of a severe drought in many areas of the state that degraded some habitat and limited insect counts, leaving pheasant chicks short of their key food.”

