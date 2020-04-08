Representative Lee Qualm announces candidacy for SD District 21 Senate

Lee Qualm a Platte, SD resident and 4th generation farmer, has announced his bid for District 21 Senate. Lee was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2013. Lee was the Chairman of Ag and Natural Resources Committee, he served on the Transportation Committee, Local Government Committee and on the State and Tribal Relations Committee. Since the fall of 2016 Qualm serves as House Majority Leader, is Chairman of State Affairs Committee and serves on the Executive Board, on the REDI Board, and Ag Land Task Force. Qualm notes, “I love working with people to help this District and to make sure SD remains a great place to live, work and raise our families.”

Since his first election, Qualm was instrumental in the design and passing of bills to rebuild the railroad from Chamberlain to Presho. He was the prime sponsor and influential in the passing of legislation for the Animal Disease and Research Diagnostic Lab at SDSU in ’17. This legislation was vital for the wellbeing of the livestock, pork, dairy, equine, pet and poultry industries of SD.

Qualm was chairman of the Nonmeandering Waters Task Force in ’17 which developed a solution for landowners and sportsmen for a contentious issue that had not been resolved for over 20 years in SD. He also was prime sponsor of the Midwife bill which was 25 years in the making to allow Certified Professional Midwives to practice in SD.

