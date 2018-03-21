Residents not happy with large increases in property assessments

The Gregory City Council met Monday, March 19, 2018, 6:00 p.m.

Library purchases iPads with grant money

Librarian Diane Althoff presented her February report. A donation from Bonnie Johnson went into the 1000 books program. To date, one participant, a two-year-old, has finished 1000 books, and a couple more just finished 700. Grant money received was used to purchase iPads, bringing the total of iPads and laptops to eight. The book sale is currently underway. All items are fifty cents, and a bag full is only $2.00. With donated books and books pulled from circulation, they had over 800 to sell, and there are plenty left to choose from. The library gained twelve new patrons in February and another books-on-wheels person, bringing that total to ten. She will be working with Holly Glover to set up a Facebook page for the library this week.