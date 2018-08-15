Roger Frank II

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 5:00am

Roger Frank II is the drummer for QRAMT, which will be performing at the Park Performance Center in Gregory City Park at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 16, 2018. All five members of the group are students at Northern State University. Roger will be joined by Quincy, Aldous, Molly, and Taylor, along with Jared Opp for a fun outdoor performance of contemporary jazz, funk, and Latin music. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467