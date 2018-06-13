Several buses lose windows in storm

Wed, 06/13/2018 - 11:27am News Staff
Patty Connealy-Clark

The Gregory School District Board of Education met Monday, June 11 at 5:00 p.m. in the high school. Business Manager Jonalu Studenberg amended the financial report to include $1,386.00 for the SASD membership, which brought the total to $47,667.42. The board approved the financial report/bills governance with the addition with no questions or comments about any items.

Six of the eight school buses had windows and doors broken out in the storm that hit June 1. According to Superintendent Sara Klein, the new bus had the most damage, but is also the only bus with full insurance coverage. Fortunately, many of the windows can be replaced with windows from the old bus that is going to be surplussed, saving the school district thousands of dollars.

 

