Voigt is state champion, boys team places third

Wed, 05/30/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Coach Kurt Stukel

Gregory boys track team brought home the third place team trophy from the state track meet that was contested in Rapid City on May 25th & 26th. The team totals for the top five were as follows: Freeman-46, Viborg-Hurley-42, Gregory-37, Wall-37, Chester Area- 34.50, Bison-34. This great team finish was a team effort by the Gorillas!

Looking back to the past decades, this third place team finish, is the first and only top eight finish at the state meet. These boys placed in six of the eleven events that competed at the state meet.

 

 

