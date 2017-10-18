Voigt/Thomas earn spots at cross country meet

Six members of the Gorilla cross country team participated in the Region 3B cross country meet on Wednesday, October 11th at the Valley View Golf Course in Freeman. Two varsity 5,000 meter races were run and we were able to field a team of three in each race. Fifteen schools were represented in our region, with 40 girls and 47 boys competing for a top 20 finish and a spot at the state cross country meet in Rapid City on Saturday, October 21.

Emma Thomas was our top finisher, bringing home the 3rd place medal in a time of 21:43, earning herself a spot at state. Emma Schweigert was our next runner in at 26:14 to earn 32nd place and Summer Talsma finished in 29:22 for 37th place. The girls placed 6th overall for a nice finish to the bulk of our season.

Aaron Voigt battled for a top spot and came away with a 2nd place finish, only 8 seconds away from 1st, he finished in a time of 16:54, securing his spot for his 5th and final trip to the state meet. Luke Sinclair, running in only his 2nd 5k race of the year, came within three places of qualifying for state, he finished in 23rd place with a time of 20:44. Luigi Pittalis finished in 32nd place with a time of 21:36.

