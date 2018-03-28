Wear and Wares continues to be strong presence on Main St.

Wear and Wares has become a busy and important presence on Main St. in Gregory. Even though they expanded from the original location, Ed Nebola, manager of the food bank side of the organization, would like to expand even more. He says that he would like to have a separate space for larger items such as furniture and a place to store clothing until someone can go through it and put it out.

Since moving into the current location, they have erected an awning on the front, installed a new hoist in the freight elevator, purchased more coolers and freezers with grant money from the extension service, replaced the dryer, and replaced the heating/cooling system.