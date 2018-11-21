4th annual Valentine’s Heart of Christmas Celebration

Wed, 11/21/2018 - 12:00am

Saturday, November 24, Valentine’s Main Street will be filled with the Heart of Christmas Celebration and parade entries covered with lights! The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Parade entry forms are available at KVSH with an entry deadline of noon, Friday, November 23. Parade line up will be at the Sale Barn and begin at 5:30 p.m.

Following the parade, Santa Claus and his Elf will be at the Trailhead east of Comfort Inn. Stop by and enjoy some cookies and hot cocoa, compliments of Cherry County 4-H members.

 

