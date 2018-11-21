4th annual Valentine’s Heart of Christmas Celebration

Saturday, November 24, Valentine’s Main Street will be filled with the Heart of Christmas Celebration and parade entries covered with lights! The parade will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Parade entry forms are available at KVSH with an entry deadline of noon, Friday, November 23. Parade line up will be at the Sale Barn and begin at 5:30 p.m.

Following the parade, Santa Claus and his Elf will be at the Trailhead east of Comfort Inn. Stop by and enjoy some cookies and hot cocoa, compliments of Cherry County 4-H members.

