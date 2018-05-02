Catsanova Cowboy finishes as the AQHA First Place High Point All-Ages Tie-Down Roping Stallion

From the first time they laid eyes on Catsanova Cowboy in 2014, Rick and Missy Weber of Weber Quarter Horses LLC in Valentine knew he was special. With limited prior experience in the performance arena, his impeccable breeding dictated a stellar career both in the show pen and the breeding barn.

Catsanova Cowboy is sired by High Brow Cat by High Brow Hickory and out of a daughter of the 1982 NCHA (National Cutting Horse Association) Futurity Champion Smart Little Lena. His sire is the number one leading sire in all-ages, all divisions, a record breaking quarter horse sire with earners now exceeding $60 million dollars and a seven-time NCHA Open Futurity Champion Sire. ‘Cowboy’s’ dam, Rio CD Yadayadayada, is a daughter of CD Olena who won the 1994 NCHA Futurity and later in his career, the NCHA Derby.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/