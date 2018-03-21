City Hall gets a face lift with new windows

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Laura Vroman

“They’re not done yet,” said City Manager Shane Siewert. “This is just part of the project of replacing the windows at City Hall.”

The contractor was available last week and removed the garage doors of what used to be the old fire hall, and replaced them with the nice grid-work pictured above.

Siewert said City Clerk, Deanna Schmit, and Council member Kalli Kieborz basically came up with the design.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467