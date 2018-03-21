City Hall gets a face lift with new windows

“They’re not done yet,” said City Manager Shane Siewert. “This is just part of the project of replacing the windows at City Hall.”

The contractor was available last week and removed the garage doors of what used to be the old fire hall, and replaced them with the nice grid-work pictured above.

Siewert said City Clerk, Deanna Schmit, and Council member Kalli Kieborz basically came up with the design.

