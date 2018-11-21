Fill an Empty Stocking and Give the Gift of Reading program begins

Leo Brinda Post 90 and the Sons of the American Legion in Valentine will sponsor the annual Fill An Empty Stocking and Share the Gift of Reading projects.

Parents and legal guardians with physical custody who wish to sign up their children for gifts need to fill out the forms at Union Bank & Trust on Highway 20 in Valentine on or before Monday, December 17.

A Christmas tree poster will be placed in the Veterans Club window, with each un-adopted family of children represented. Each note will display the family number, gender and age of each child in that family. Local folks may choose a number and adopt a “family of children” by phoning 376-2443 to adopt on or BEFORE December 17.

