How lucky are you? You’re lucky enough to support 4-H Luck of the Draw!!!

Nearly 250 4-H members and 75 volunteers are involved in Cherry County 4-H. The month of February is Nebraska 4-H Month, and Cherry County is celebrating by hosting the annual 4-H Luck of the Draw fund raiser to be held Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the NEW LOCATION in the main level of the Vets Club. Local 4-H youth and leaders will join with the community to raise funds for the Cherry County 4-H program. These funds support 4-H programming supplies and clinicians, trophies, ribbons, awards, scholarships, and exhibitor T-shirts.