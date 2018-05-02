Kids Fishing Clinic to be held May 5

Wed, 05/02/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Well, you may have thought to dust off your poles a month ago, but the snow and weather has you still thinking it’s winter? Perhaps, however, come rain, snow, or sunshine, the annual Kids Fishing Clinic will be held Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the Valentine Fish Hatchery.

In partnership with the Nebraska Walleye Association and the Nebraska Game and Parks,the Kids Fishing Clinic, kids and adults will have a chance to learn all there is to know about fishing. Check in is at 9:00 a.m., and clinics begin at 9:30 a.m.

 

