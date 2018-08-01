National Night Out, July 24

Wed, 08/01/2018 - 12:00am News Staff

On July 24, 2018, over 200 people along with the Valentine Police Department came together to celebrate National Night Out. Food, games, competitions and prizes were enjoyed by all. Why National Night Out? It’s a great opportunity to bring community and first responders together to see just how important we are all to each other! Evan Osnes took the top prize for the Belly Flop Competition, with Travis Greenough finishing second and Casey Miller finishing third.

The Valentine City Lifeguards took first place in the First Responder Competition.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467