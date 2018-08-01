National Night Out, July 24

On July 24, 2018, over 200 people along with the Valentine Police Department came together to celebrate National Night Out. Food, games, competitions and prizes were enjoyed by all. Why National Night Out? It’s a great opportunity to bring community and first responders together to see just how important we are all to each other! Evan Osnes took the top prize for the Belly Flop Competition, with Travis Greenough finishing second and Casey Miller finishing third.

The Valentine City Lifeguards took first place in the First Responder Competition.

