Rejuvenation project underway with Valentine Champions, UNL Extension and students

Our community is growing; it has its own energy and vitality; a uniqueness that brings together independence, along with a drive to work together to keep things fresh.

That’s where UN Extension Community Vitality Educator Jenny Nixon comes into play. She brought to Valentine the Rural Futures Initiatives, a grant that will plan community vitality for the next 25 years or more.

While that’s not something new in Valentine - several groups have been at the forefront of trying to keep Valentine vital, alive, and growing, City Manager Shane Siewert said, “They’re offering the resources of the University to help us and how to promote prosperity in Valentine. We said, ‘Sure, come on, we’ll do it!’

“The local group who is working with UNL is the Valentine Champions and an architecture class. Their teacher, Kim Wilson, is running the program, and will be grading the student’s presentations. ” Nixon explained that part of the grant is strategic planning which includes: how your community looks, economic opportunities, demographic renewal, and a sense of place or placemaking.

