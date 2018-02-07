Relax with the music and humor of the Bar J Wranglers during Bull Bash

The Bull Bash Committee and the Valentine Area Arts Council would like to invite you to join us for an evening or two of very special entertainment. We are pleased to be bringing the Bar J Wranglers back to Valentine for two different performances. The first will be Friday, February 9 and the second, Saturday, February 10. Both shows are at 7:00 p.m. and will be at the Valentine High School Auditorium.

“Some folks call it a western music show; some call it a standup comedy show with masterful cowboy music; others call it the best musical experience in the West.