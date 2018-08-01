Stargazers to celebrate NSP 25 NebrASkA

Looking at our dark skies for the past 25 years, the Stargazers are excited about their 25th anniversary. NSP is all about fun that can be enjoyed by the whole family. “The activities are engaging, the food is great, and the camaraderie can’t be beat!” the organizers say.

For those who don’t sign up for the entire week, everyone is invited for the public star party night Friday, August 10. Get to the Snake Arm of Merritt before dark, and park as if you’re leaving so your headlights don’t ruin people’s night vision. Keep in mind there are a whole host of things to do during the week. Another item to consider is the classes that will be held Thursday, August 9, at Valentine High School.

