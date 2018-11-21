Thanksgiving Junction

Wed, 11/21/2018 - 12:00am

Are you going anywhere for the holidays? I’ve been asked that question many times and I’m guessing that you have too. The holidays often cause us to conjure up travel plans to visit family in places far from Nebraska. Like Florida. Don’t get me wrong. Florida is a fun place to visit. It’s just that the 2000 miles to get to the palm trees, beaches, and warm sunshine that almost did our family in a year ago. After two marathon days in the suburban, the sun had set and we were still a few hours away from Grandad and Grandma’s.

In that darkened trance I noticed a sign for Yeehaw Junction. That sounded like a good description for the “cow country corner” 20 some odd miles south of Nenzel. We didn’t take the time to check it out, but there might be some cowboy culture residing inland from the urban coast at Yeehaw Junction. I wonder.

 

