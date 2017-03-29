Announcing the 2017 Inductees of the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The 2017 Inductees for the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame have been selected.

The 12th Annual Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be held June 10th, 2017 at the 4-H Building at the Cherry County Fairground. Social Hour will begin at 4:00 p.m. (CST).

Entertainment and benefit auction will take place at 5:00 p.m. (CST) with the Banquet and Induction Ceremonies beginning at 6:00 p.m. (CST).

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467