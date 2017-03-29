Announcing the 2017 Inductees of the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame

The 2017 Inductees for the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame have been selected.

The 12th Annual Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction Ceremony will be held June 10th, 2017 at the 4-H Building at the Cherry County Fairground. Social Hour will begin at 4:00 p.m. (CST).

Entertainment and benefit auction will take place at 5:00 p.m. (CST) with the Banquet and Induction Ceremonies beginning at 6:00 p.m. (CST).

