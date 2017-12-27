City council members looks to hire community development director and city police officer
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 9:43am News Staff
The Gregory City Council met on Tuesday, December 19 to discuss items on the agenda consisting of building permits, airport closeout, golf and city November financial reports, hiring procedure for Community Development Director, employee evaluations, Felton sewer line replacement and police office hire.
Department Head Reports
Public Works Superintendent Mark Fortuna said that it has been pretty quiet, he said that they were trimming trees and took down a big one again on Tuesday.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/