Clayton Whitney is new Cenex manager

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Clayton Whitney is the new manager of Cenex. He’s a Gregory native. He has worked for Cenex for 21 years. He spent the last eight years as the service department manager. Said Whitney, “I’m looking forward to the challenges along the way and working with all the departments like fertilizer and Fairfax and fuel departments. I’m looking forward to trying to make things run smooth and be successful.”
 
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gregory%20Times-AdvocateID427/

 

 

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467