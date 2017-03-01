Clayton Whitney is new Cenex manager
Wed, 03/01/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Clayton Whitney is the new manager of Cenex. He’s a Gregory native. He has worked for Cenex for 21 years. He spent the last eight years as the service department manager. Said Whitney, “I’m looking forward to the challenges along the way and working with all the departments like fertilizer and Fairfax and fuel departments. I’m looking forward to trying to make things run smooth and be successful.”
