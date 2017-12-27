Commissioners approve platted lands, sign rural attorney recruitment contract
Wed, 12/27/2017 - 9:44am News Staff
The Gregory County Commissioners, meeting in regular session December 19th, approved Divine Subdivision lots platted near Bonesteel and lots platted by Gary Lambley.
On a 3-2 vote, commissioners signed a contract with the Rural Attorney Recruitment Program and agreed to recruit Rachelle Norberg through the program.
The recruitment program is available to communities under 10,000 people and is cost shared between county, United Judicial System and the South Dakota State Bar.
