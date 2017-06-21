Gregory will be stop on Fireball Run: Big Country

Gregory will be a stop for the Adventure Travel series Fireball Run. It’s a 2,000 mile trivia pursuit road rally competition that takes place over an eight day period in September 2017. They’ll be in Gregory on Friday, Sept. 29.

The factual series follows the story of 40 road warrior teams challenged with locating some of the most interesting, unique, and often under-discovered places in America. This is the story of towns as revealed through the true experiences of real people.