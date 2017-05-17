MADD Hero!!!

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 5:00am News Staff
Valentine Police Officer Brandon Ormesher has been selected to receive a 2017 MADD Hero Award. MADD Nebraska appreciates the hard work and dedication Officer Ormesher has demonstrated in making Nebraska roadways safer.
 
MADD Nebraska honors individuals and agencies doing outstanding work in their daily lives to help promote MADD’s mission to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking.
 

