Ribbon Cutting Held for Mundhenke Agency

Wed, 03/29/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Mundhenke Agency on Monday, March 20th. The Pierce’s, John and Rylee, purchased Mundhenke Agency, Inc. from Todd Mundhenke effective March 1, 2017. Todd Mundhenke said he is not retiring, but just cutting back after 40 years at the Agency.

John said the new name is Mundhenke Agency, but will continue to offer insurance sales including commercial, real estate, personal property, crop, rental and automotive along being a real estate agent.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467