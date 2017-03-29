Ribbon Cutting Held for Mundhenke Agency

The Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Mundhenke Agency on Monday, March 20th. The Pierce’s, John and Rylee, purchased Mundhenke Agency, Inc. from Todd Mundhenke effective March 1, 2017. Todd Mundhenke said he is not retiring, but just cutting back after 40 years at the Agency.

John said the new name is Mundhenke Agency, but will continue to offer insurance sales including commercial, real estate, personal property, crop, rental and automotive along being a real estate agent.

