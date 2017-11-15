SD DOT asks county to take over Highway 251

The Gregory County Commission held their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the courthouse in Burke.

Auditor’s Report

Auditor Jim Waterbury submitted the following report of the examination of the cash and cash items in the hands of the County Treasurer as of October 31, 2017.

The total amount of actual cash is $525.00 with $5,056,745.52 in a checking account. Insufficient fund checks are $1,204.93 and cash over is $762.91 for a total of $5,059,238.36.

Statement of fees collected in the Register of Deeds Office for the month ending October 31, 2017 in the amount of $4,022.05.

