Singers offer Veterans Day salute

A full house greeted members of the A’Cafellas Barbershop Chorus, and Gregory High School All State Chorus members for their Veterans Day salute at the Dixon Townhall Theatre.

A near capacity crowd was on hand for the Saturday afternoon performance which featured patriotic selections as well as historically important songs related to those who have served. The A’Cafellas also offered an encore performance filled with songs highlighting barbershop harmony.

Master of ceremonies for the event was Dr. Marvin Braun, and the GHS All State singers were accompanied by Katie Opp.

