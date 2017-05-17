VHS holds 2017 Graduation

Valentine High School held their commencement exercises Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

Fifty students received their diplomas, with a few checking the contents of their envelopes to insure it was really there.

Eleven students were honor graduates; maintaining a cumulative “A” average throughout high school and included: Cade Bradley Adamson, Riley Kate Beel, Newt Riley Bussinger, Katelynn Maneen Jackson, Will David Minford Major, Logan Michael O’Kief, Sarah Carlene Shelbourn, Amos Lee Utecht, Emerson Rae VerBeek, Kieron Michael Wenig, and Kayleen Rose Whipple.