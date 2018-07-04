12U earns second place in tourney

Wed, 07/04/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

The Valentine 12U Softball team traveled to Burke, SD, on Sunday, July 1, for their league tournament. The girls finished 2-1 on the day earning second place. They defeated Clearfield 19-4, Gregory 12-11, and fell to Platte 2-14. They finished 6-4 on the season. Pictured are back row, L to R: Coach Buechle, Olena Felton, Olivia Felton, Ashlee Bacon, Taylor Battershaw, Nadaya Johnson, Coach Johnson. Front row, L to R: Emma Kreutner, Joslyn Yarbrough, Kaylee Hanson, Finley Mosner, Kinsey Buechle, Zoe O’Keefe. Not pictured Aiden Hand

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Valentine%20Midland%20NewsID426/

