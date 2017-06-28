Funeral services for Adeline Bender were held on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Winner. Burial was in the Winner City Cemetery. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Adeline Kahler Bender was born to Paul and Katherine (Schamber) Kahler on June 4, 1927, on the family farm south of Colome. She was one of 12 children and attended school with her siblings at the Progressive School. Adeline was confirmed in 1940 at the St. Paul Lutheran Church south of Colome. On April 4, 1945 she married Edwin G. Bender at the same church. Edwin and Adeline lived on a farm near Millboro until 1963 when they moved to Winner. They had three children, Ervin, Betty and Susan. After moving to Winner, Adeline worked at the West Side Café Truck Stop, Denny’s Modern Cleaners, and the Winner Regional Healthcare Center. She enjoyed spending her free time tending her flowers, crocheting, visiting neighbors up and down the street and keeping in touch with family and friends via the telephone. Adeline was a member of the United Methodist Church. Adeline Bender, age 90, of Winner passed away on June 19, 2017 at the Winner Regional Long Term Care Facility. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; her parents, Paul and Katherine Kahler; siblings, Fred, Rudy, John, Leonhart, Rose Kotzebue, Lucille Fenner, Dorothy Snyder and Erna Kinzer. She was survived by her son, Ervin Bender of North Platte, NE; daughters, Betty (Barry) Tideman of Carter and Susan (Kevin) Long of Witten; five grandchildren, Nikki (Greg) Olson of Winner, Brian (Melissa) Tideman of Rapid City, Lacey Titze of Sioux Falls, Blake (Emily) Tideman of Winner, and Taylor (Johnny Brooks) Long of Sioux Falls; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Lydia Story of Colome, Martha Bender of Marshfield, WI and Mabel Lehmann of Appleton, WI.