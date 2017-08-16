Funeral services for Agnes Jensen were held on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke with Father Jonathan Dillon officiating. Deb Indahl was lector and David Engelmeyer was eucharistic minister. Music was provided by Sacred Heart Catholic Church Choir, accompanied by Jan Determan, organist. Pallbearers were Bill Beckers, John Jensen, Robert Jensen, Jr., Dean Lindwurm, Neal Lindwurm and Glen Lindwurm. Interment was in the Graceland Cemetery in Burke. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Agnes Emma Jensen was born July 15, 1917 and was the oldest of nine children born to James and Emma (Wienholz) Keogh. Agnes married Lawrence Jensen in 1942 and to this union three children were born: Larry, Robert and Kathy. They lived and farmed in several areas, the last was south of Burke until Lawrence passed away in 1970. She later moved to Elma, WA and lived there until returning to the area in 2009. Agnes passed away August 11, 2017 at the Avera Rosebud Country Care Center in Gregory just days after celebrating her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence, her son, Larry and all of her brothers and sisters. Agnes is survived by her son Robert (Mary); daughter Kathy Jensen; six grandchildren: Kelly, Kerry, Robert Jr., William, John and Timothy Grim; and nine great-grandchildren.