Funeral services for Alexa McKenzie were held on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Colome School Gym in Colome with Father Kevin Achbach officiating. Music was provided by Cindy Sealey, pianist and Erin Grossenberg, cantor. Daryl LaDeauz was lector and eucharistic ministers were Jody Burger, Lynn Thieman and Carol Moyer. Altar servers were Abby Pechota, Carleen Burger and Linkyn Petersek. Ferman and Sally Harter, Randy and Holly Pechota and Kevin and Dione Rowe were in charge of registration. Flower attendants were Kathy Hermsen, Korey Bertram and Terri Lee Cahoy. Casket bearers were Beau Bertram, Calvin Ringing Shield, Wyatt Cahoy, Zane Rohde, Dawson Varilek, Layton Thieman, Jackson Kinzer, Nash Atteberry, Chase Dufek, Evan Cole, Riggin Shippy and Jaikob Week. Honorary casket bearers were the Class of 2019 and the Cowgirl volleyball team. Interment was in the Colome Cemetery in Colome. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Alexa Nicole McKenzie was born on July 20, 2001 in Gregory, to Myron and Nancy (Giedd) McKenzie. She was baptized and confirmed into her Catholic faith at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Colome. Alexa attended Colome School since kindergarten. She was active in volleyball, basketball, and band. She was also a member of the National Honor Society. Alexa was active in her church community as well, serving as an altar server, musician, and lector. Alexa enjoyed hanging out with her friends and playing volleyball. She also enjoyed listening to music and going on camping trips with her family. Alexa passed away on October 19, 2017 at the Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Alexa lives on through her generosity of being an organ donor. She is survived by her parents Myron and Nancy McKenzie; her brother Allan; sister Aspyn; grandparents Sumalee McKenzie and Ken and Ruth Giedd; aunts and uncles, Brenda (Lance) Schmitz, Karen (Randy) Painter, and Brian Giedd; cousins Jasmine Schmitz and Ryan and Katelyn Painter; great-grandparents Joseph and Dorothy Hejl; several great aunts and uncles; and a host of friends and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her grandpa Allan E. McKenzie, and greatgrandparents LeRoy and Donna Giedd.