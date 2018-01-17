Funeral services for Alvin Eagle Star were held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Winner Ideal Community Hall in Winner. Burial was in the Miniska Cemetery near Dixon. Mason Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Alvin Paul Eagle Star was born to Peggy Eagle Star and Alvin Willard in Wagner on December 11, 1982. He then lived in Gregory until his grandmother Tina Eagle Star passed away. After that he moved to Sioux Falls where he went to school and met many friends. In 2000, Alvin went to the Marty Indian School where he graduated. Alvin has two boys of his own, Dominick Eagle Star and Dexter Eagle Star. Alvin Eagle Star, age 35, of Sioux Falls, passed away in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, January 3, 2018. Alvin is survived by his brothers; Michael John Patterson, Jaron Joseph Patterson and William Raymond Eagle Star; sister Amber Rose Eagle Star; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.