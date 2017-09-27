Funeral services for Alvin Peck were held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Clausen Funeral Home in Burke with Pastor Mark Tuttle officiating.

Music was provided by Mark Tuttle and Dan Cool, vocalist. Vickie Peck and Marsha Peck were in charge of registration.

Casket bearers were Mike Peck, John Peck, Jack Wipf, Adam Kutz, Rick Johnson and Jeff Frasch. Honorary casket bearers were all of Alvin’s grandchildren, God children, brothers, sisters, boyhood friends, Divine crew, trucker buddies and anyone else he ever met.

Interment was in the Graceland Cemetery in Burke. Clausen Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Alvin Peck was born December 15, 1947 to parents Alvin, Sr. and Leona (Gruener) Peck at Burke. He was the oldest brother of Melvin Peck, Linda (Peck) Cool and Calvin Peck.

Alvin went out on his own at the age of 14 years old and graduated from the school of hard knocks. A typical boy growing up, horseback riding, fishing and hunting, especially rabbits. On June 5, 1970 Alvin was united in marriage to Nancy Heimstra and to this union Matthew and Michael were born. On October 10, 1992 Alvin was married to Mellissa Ruhkamp and he also inherited Jamie, Jessica and Jodie, also born to this union was a son, John.

Alvin was an enthusiastic hunter and a zealous fisherman. He was a cautious trucker a lot of his life, even owning his own truck for many years. He also enjoyed farming and ranching over the years. He spent a lot of time competing in rodeos and braking horses. In the fall of 1970, while hunting north of Burke, he lined up to shoot a nice buck and clipped a telephone line. He also took time to take his sons and nephews goose and duck hunting, later taking his daughters and son John, as well. He joined the Divine crew in 2001 and worked as a truck mechanic and truck driver until April of 2017 when he retired due to health reasons.

He died September 15, 2017 at his home under hospice care in Bonesteel at the age of 69 years.

He is survived by his wife, Mellissa; his children: Michael (Sondra) of Bonesteel; Jamie (Jack) Wipf of Mitchell; Jessica (Adam) Kutz of Highmore; Jodie Ruhkamp of Bonesteel and John Peck of Bonesteel; his grandchildren: Mataya Peck, Lacy Peck, Ily Peck, Austin Wipf, Jocelynne Wipf, Adelynne Wipf, Kadee Kutz, Alexis Kutz, Hudson Kutz; Godsons: Dillon, Conner and Hayden Frasch; brothers: Melvin (Vickie) Peck of Burke and Calvin (Marsha) Peck of Gregory; sister Linda (Dan) Cool of Platte and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Matthew; Godsons Caleb and Brennan Frasch; Goddaughter Chelsea Frasch and sister-inlaw Kim Frasch.