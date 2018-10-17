Andrea “Andy” Sue Scholl, 67

Andrea “Andy” Sue Scholl was a beloved mother, grandmother and friend. Born January 28, 1951 in Valentine, she passed away October 2, 2018 in Lincoln. Andrea lived 67 years, eight months, and five days. She was the daughter of Marvin and Vada V (Hicks) Peterson.

Andrea attended Valentine Public Schools, graduated Valentine High School in 1969 then attended and graduated Automation Machine Training Center (AMTC) in Kansas City, KS where she received certification of completion in November 1969. In high school Andrea babysat, cleaned motel rooms, cooked for hay crews, and worked in hayfields. Afterward she worked at Pine View Good Samaritan Center for 14 years where she started as a nurses aide and laundry department staff, then took classes to become a CSM charge nurse,

Activities Director, and Office Manager. She also worked at Daylight Donuts as a dough roller for a year and a half. Andrea was a site manager with her husband at Valentine Apartments for over 25 years. Andrea was united in marriage to Kenneth D. Scholl on September 8, 1979 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Valentine.

A loving mother and homemaker, Andrea was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. Andrea’s pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being a member of the Beta Sigma Phi chapter of Zi Beta Omega Sorority for over 25 years, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary #90. She loved spending time with her family and friends, decorating, cooking, tending to her plants and caring for her dogs. She leaves to mourn her children Daniel (Carrie) of Valentine, Dustin (Kat) of Seward, and Shawna (Josh) of Broken Bow; grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Sam (Connie); former husband,

Kenneth Scholl; and many friends. Andrea is preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Blanche Hicks, Clifford and Susie Peterson; and parents, Marvin and Vada Peterson. Funeral Service was held at St. Nicholas Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 10 at 10:00 a.m. with internment following at Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine. Memorials may be made in care of Andy’s family “In lieu of flowers”. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines was in charge of service arrangements.