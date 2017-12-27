Anita M. Biltfot

Graveside memorial services for Anita M. Biltoft, age 32 of Ainsworth, NE will be held on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine. Anita Biltoft passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at her home in Ainsworth. Survivors include: Step-mother, Mary Biltoft of Long Pine; significant other, Steve Cole of Ainsworth; children, Allison Cole, Daniel Cole and Cassandra Cole all of Long Pine; sisters, Tonda Biltoft of Ainsworth, Faye (John) Potter of Coldwater, MI, Jamie Biltoft of Ainsworth, Mary Lynn Tunender of Long Pine, Angela (Marvin) Beed of Fullerton, NE, Jeri Biltoft of Ainsworth, Franki Biltoft and significant other, John Saltzman of Pierz, MN; nieces, nephews and other family members There will be no visitations as cremation has taken place. Memorials have been suggested to the family for a future designation. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.hochfuneralhome.com.