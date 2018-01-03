Anita M. Biltoft

Anita Marie Biltoft was born to Frank and Kathryn (Hapke) Biltoft on February 13, 1985 in Ainsworth. She passed away at her home in Ainsworth on December 19, 2017

Anita attended school in Ainsworth and graduated from Ainsworth High School in 2003. In 2004, she met Steve Cole and they decided to make a life together. To this union three children were born.

Anita enjoyed animals and always had a pet or two. She also enjoyed the water and spent a lot time fishing or swimming. She was an avid reader and whiled away her time with crocheting and embroidering.

Anita was preceded in death by both her parents and her step-brother, Dana Myers.

She is survived by her step-mother, Mary Biltoft of Long Pine, NE; significant other, Steve Cole of Ainsworth; children, Allison, Daniel and Cassandra Cole, all of Long Pine; sisters, Tonda Biltoft of Ainsworth, Faye (John) Potter of Coldwater, MI, Jamie Biltoft and Mary Lynn Tunender both of Long Pine, Angela (Marvin) Beed of Fullerton, NE, Jeri Biltoft of Ainsworth, Franki Biltoft and John Saltzman of Pierz, MN.

A graveside memorial service was held at the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine on December 26, 2017 with Pastor Gary Graesser officiating the service. The song “Amazing Grace” was provided by Pastor Gary and Vicki Graesser. Memorials were suggested to the family for a future designation. Arrangements were handled by Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hochfuneralhome.com.