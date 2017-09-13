Funeral services for Anthony Opbroek were held on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke with Father Jonathan Dillon officiating. Garrett Wendell, Jordan Smith and Teresa Klug were lectors. Andy Clark was deacon and Brandon York and Carol Johnson were eucharistic ministers. Gavin and Dawson York and Noah and Grant Buhta presented gifts. Amanda and Kyle Konechne were servers.

Interment was in the Graceland Cemetery in Burke.

Anthony Raymond Opbroek was born to Leona (Bentz) and Robert Opbroek on November 12, 1962. Growing up Tony could be found working on the family farm, and enjoying farm life. Tony went to elementary in Fairfax from kindergarten until third grade, at which point the family moved to Gregory where Tony graduated in 1981.

Tony married Sherry Smith on August 9, 1985. From this union came three daughters: Sarah, Amber and Teresa. Tony and Sherry were “two peas in a pod” wherever one ventured the other was not far behind supporting each other, suggesting new ways of doing this and that, and always loving each other in everything until the very end.

Tony was a member of the South Dakota Army National Guard. He enlisted on March 23, 1980 and was sent to boot camp with the “Dirty Dozen,” a group of 12 South Dakota boys who all went through bootcamp together. Tony graduated Officer Candidate School in 1986 and began his career in the Guard. Tony commanded many units and received many awards throughout his career. He was a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus in Burke. Tony graduated BHSU in 1987 and moved back to Burke where he worked for Missouri Valley Mutual Insurance, the Gregory Advocate and finally Southern Dakota Insurance.

Tony loved Husker and Steeler football, and lived for Husker parties. His latest pride and joy was the kitchen and living room remodel he finished this summer. Tony enjoyed fishing trips with his fishing partners, Alan Peterson, Mike Jones, Jason Mosterd, and his brother Dave. He would always say that his trip to Canada was the perfect trip. Tony enjoyed fishing, golfing, working on the perfect yard, and relaxing on the patio. Although these things were important to him the most important things to Tony were faith and family. Tony was the biggest supporter to his family, church, community and his friends. He was involved with many community projects including the wood floor at the school and the patio project at the church, just to name a few. His latest projects included being co-president of the Cougar Athletic Club and the altar project at church. He passed away on September 5, 2017 in Burke at the age of 54.

Tony is survived by his wife Sherry; daughters: Sarah (Nate) Bottjen of Kingsley, IA, Amber (Thomas) Horn of Aberdeen, and Teresa (Tyler) Klug of Mitchell, exchange daughter Anna Zara at home in Burke; five grandkids: Parker, Nona, Tucker, Rubee, and baby Horn (coming in December); his mother, Leona of Gregory and mother-in-law, Janice Smith of Burke; brothers and sisters: David (Lannette) Opbroek, Terry (Rosemary) Opbroek, Gene Opbroek, Cheryl Clark, and Dolores (Jim) Moore; brothers and sisters in-law: Ray (Donna) Smith, Rick Smith and special friend Pat, Annie (Brandon) York, and Tina (Austin) Buhta; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Opbroek, father-inlaw Leroy Smith, paternal grandparents Henry and Margaret Opbroek, maternal grandparents Fred and Lydia Bentz, and his two unborn sons.