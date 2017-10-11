Arliss J. Connot, 77

Arliss Jeannine Markus Connot, 77, of Sun City, passed away on September 13, 2017. She was born September 11, 1940, in Todd County, South Dakota, to Evelyn and Willard Markus. She is survived by her husband John of 57 years of marriage, her children Kevin (Lynn) Connot, Shawn (Tom) Kerby, Darla (Russell) Moss and Scott Connot. She is also survived by her brother, Llewellyn (Gail) Markus, her three sisters, Vernona Logterman, Jerean (Elwin) Walkling and Neva (Roy) Asher. She was the grandmother of nine and the great grandmother of two. She was preceded in death by her son, Kirk Connot, and her parents, and a brother, Delmar. She was an active member of St. Joachim and St. Anne Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, September 23, 2017. A private family inurnment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date.

