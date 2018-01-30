Funeral services for Arthur Cirulis were held on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Watertown with the Rev. Charles Warger officiating. Interment was in the Mount Hope Cemetery in Watertown. Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City, IA was in charge of arrangements. Arthur was born on July 3, 1921, in Vanga, Latvia, to Gederts and Ilze (Skrubis) Cirulis. He graduated from Kazdanga High School and from the School of Commerce in Riga. In 1942, he married Erna Grietens, and their son, Ivars, was born in 1943. When Latvia was occupied by Germany during World War II, Art was inducted into the Latvian Legion under German control. He became a prisoner of war and spent three years in a displaced persons camp before coming to the United States in 1949 as a refugee. Sponsored by the First Baptist Church in Sioux Falls, he arrived in America with only a suitcase and his violin, which he had learned to play by ear in Latvia. Despite the fact that he spoke no English, he enrolled at Sioux Falls College, and in 1953, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music. He also earned a master of arts degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH. He married Doris Krieger on December 20, 1952, in Lucas. They were married for 45 years and had five daughters. A gifted musician, Mr. Cirulis served as the vocal and instrumental music teacher in Burke, for four years, then directed orchestras and gave string lessons in the Huron Public School District for six years and the Watertown Public School District for seventeen years. He also conducted Watertown’s Sweet Adelines and men’s barbershop choruses, played in city symphony orchestras throughout South Dakota, and directed church choirs in Sioux Falls, Madison, Burke, Huron, and Watertown, as well as for the Latvian Baptist Church in Cleveland. After retiring from teaching, he was employed by Benchmark Foam in Watertown for sixteen years. Art loved to compose music and write poetry. A book of his Latvian poems was published by the Cleveland Latvian Baptist Church, and some of his poems have been set to music by composers in Latvia. Arthur Cirulis, age 96, of Orange City, IA, formerly of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, January 21, 2018, at the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; son, Ivars; daughter, Valda; brother, Alfred; and sisters, Lidija Polis and Olga Cirulis. Survivors include his former wife, Doris; four daughters, Anita Cirulis, of Orange City, IA; Debra (Ira) Kaul, of Tea; Rebecca (Robert) Kastelic, of Gold Canyon, AZ; and Kristi (Trevon) Anderson, of Tucson, AZ; and four grandchildren, Benjamin and Caleb Kaul, and Hannah Marie and Lucas Anderson. You may express your sympathy at www.oolman.com