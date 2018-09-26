Barry J. (BJ) Lewis, 34, of Fort Collins, CO passed away on Thursday, September 13, 2018 in Loveland, CO. BJ was born on December 6, 1983 in Gregory, SD to Barry Todd Lewis and LaDonna Hansen. Lewis met Valerie Swett in 2004 in Ainsworth, NE. He was a beloved father to two sons, Braeden, 10 and Braxton, 6. BJ and Valerie were married on December 31, 2014 in Fort Collins, CO. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Clarence and Virginia Lewis, Leroy and Clara Mae Hansen; uncle, Lonnie Hansen, aunt Loree Hansen-Haugen and cousin Colby Haugen. He is survived by his wife, Valerie; sons, Braeden and Braxton; sisters, Dessa Lewis, Morgan Cole and Britnei Lewis; parents, Barry Lewis and LaDonna Hansen Cole; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. BJ was laid to rest on Friday, September 21st at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Collins, CO. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been created to assist his wife and sons as they navigate how to move forward.