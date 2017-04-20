Funeral services for Beatrice Faust were held on Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the Korba-Smith Funeral Home in Gregory with Pastor Royal Archer officiating. Joan Kenzy was in charge of registration. Honorary urn bearers were Bea’s grandchildren: Mike Bultsma, Melinda Carpenter, Lisa Cox, Neva Corazon, Dawn Albrecht, Scott Lane, Kimberly Brake, Chris Lane, Melissa Lane and Kyra Webb. Inurnment was in the Graceland Cemetery in Burke. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Beatrice (Bea) York was born April 20, 1923 to Fred and Minnie (Pederson) York at a farm near Lucas. She attended South Grey School and graduated from Gregory High School in 1940. Beatrice married James Lane of Iona and they were the parents of three sons and one daughter. The family lived on a farm near Iona. In 1956, they purchased the Iona Store and Beatrice became acting postmaster. She was then appointed postmaster in 1957. The couple later divorced. In 1960, Beatrice married Floyd Feyereisen of Iona and they were the parents of one daughter. Floyd passed away in 1972. In 1976, Beatrice married John Faust of Lucas and moved to the farm near Lucas. Beatrice continued to operate the post office in Iona until the fall of 1978 when she resigned due to her husband’s poor health. John and Beatrice moved to Burke in 1988 and John passed away in 1993. Beatrice was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and served as president in the organization for three years. She spent several summers working the concession stand at the ballpark and helped at the nursing home and many other community events. Beatrice enjoyed reading, traveling, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and playing bingo. On Saturday, April 8, 2017, Beatrice passed away at the age of 93 at the Avera Gregory Hospital. Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Minnie York, two sisters Zona Rajewich and Norma Smith, one brother Max York, and spouses Floyd Feyereisen and John Faust. She is survived by her children, Richard (Evelyn) Lane, Madison, Kathleen (Terrence) Eide, St. George, UT, Ken (Pat) Lane, Rockport, MO, Randy Lane, Gregory, and Ann (Bryan) Webb, Mitchell; grandchildren Mike (Dana) Bultsma, Lakeville, MN, Melinda (Mark) Carpenter, Hammett, ID, Lisa (Brian) Cox, Freeman, Neva (Kevin) Corazon, Miami, FL, Dawn (Colt) Albrecht, St. George, UT, Scott Lane, Kansas City, MO, Kimberly Brake, Rockport, MO, Chris (Amy) Lane, Sioux Falls, Melissa Lane, Mitchell, and Kyra Webb, Rapid City; twenty great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials will be given to the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Burke Library.