Funeral services for Bernita Schweigert were held on Saturay, March 4, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Congregation Church in Gregory with Pastor Tim Voigt officiating.

Music was provided by the Swift family and Pam Chambers, accompanied by Pam Chamber, pianist.

Cindy Bruns and Janice Smith were in charge of registration and Bernice Klein and Deb Serr were flower attendants.

Casket bearers were Doug Roggow, Jerry Klein, Dan Vavra, Christian Schweigert, Shailhyn Schweigert, Ryahna Schweigert and Emma Schweigert. Honorary casket bearers were all Bernita’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Interment was in the Lucas Cemetery in Lucas. Kotrba-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Bernita was born November 12th, 1939 in Burke. She was the first child born to Woodrow Roggow and June (Anderson) Roggow. After just 15 months, her brother Kenneth was born.

They grew up on the family homestead near Lucas. Her first day of school, she ran home because she was afraid to be away from home. Her father said that was fine and she could wait until the following year when Kenny and she could go together. Bernita and her brother attended Smith Country School and Bernita enjoyed eating wild plums on her walk home from school.

She attended Burke High School, graduating in 1959. Bernita was involved in 4-H and was a seamstress. Bernita attended the National Business School in Rapid City, completing the business program. She returned home and worked for the Northwestern National Bank in Gregory.

On January 13, 1964 Bernita married Bud Schweigert and from this union five sons were born. They included Brian (1964), Clark (1966), Todd (1969), Blake (1972) and Mark (1974). Bernita enjoyed the company of her neighbors in the Dallas community and raising five boys didn’t allow for any dull moments. Bernita and Bud divorced in 1987.

For several years Bernita worked for the county nurse’s office where she organized and assisted clients with paperwork and appointments. She enjoyed meeting new people and lasting friendships at the courthouse. She was also employed at Klein’s True Value in Gregory. She considered her employer, co-workers, and customers family. She enjoyed visiting with people. Bernita enjoyed taking trips to Wisconsin, spending time with family and a good thrift shop or two.

Bernita’s deepest happiness was helping and spending time with her grandchildren. She followed her grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering them on from the bleachers at basketball and volleyball games.

Bernita fought a two-year battle with cancer. She made the most of her many medical appointments, using these trips as a means for quality time with her family. During a short stay at Silver Threads in Gregory, she enjoyed working on puzzles and the award winning 4th of July parade float. Bernita was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Bernita J. Schweigert, age 77, passed away at the Avera Gregory Hospital in Gregory on February 27, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her brother Kenneth and his wife Lois, her sons and their families including: Brian and Kris, grandchildren Landi and Schuyler; Clark, grandchildren Josh and Stephanie; Todd and Alisa grandchildren Emma, Tyce and Ava; Blake and Shannyn, grandchildren Christian, Shailhyn and Ryahna; Mark and Liz, grandchildren Taya, Reece, Sutton, Jaxson, Payton, Jema and Kingsley; and five greatgrandchildren.